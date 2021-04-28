Fire, oxygen audit ordered in MMR hospitals

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 28, 2021 9:01:43 am
The state government on Tuesday directed all government and private hospitals in MMR region to conduct fire, structural and oxygen audit on highest priority.
Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde also made it mandatory to have a fire brigade outside every Covid centre to tackle emergencies.
Shinde said, “The audit was necessitated following several instance of fire in hospitals leading to loss of human lives.”
He held a video conference meeting and reviewed the Covid situation in Thane, Palghar, Raigad district.
