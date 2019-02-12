Fire in servants quarter of Maharashtra minister’s bungalow

A minor fire broke out in the servants’ quarters of a state cabinet minister’s bungalow at Malabar Hill on Monday evening. No injuries were reported.

Dyaneshwari bungalow in Malabar Hill, the official residence of state Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Girish Bapat, caught fire, categorised as level 1 (minor) by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.55pm. The fire was doused by 9.06 pm.

According to sources, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation and household articles on the ground floor servants’ quarters of the bungalow.

The fire was extinguished by one small line of fire engine and one first aid line Quick Response Vehicle after cutting off the electricity supply.

Two jumbo tankers were also pressed into service. The bungalow is located next to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ bungalow, Varsha. Bapat was not at the residence at the time.