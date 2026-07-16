Fire in Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel? Here’s how you’re meant to get out safely

When a car caught fire inside Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel on Wednesday, several motorists abandoned their vehicles and ran towards the exit in panic. Officials now say the confusion highlighted a gap not in the tunnel’s safety infrastructure, but in public awareness of the emergency systems built into India’s first undersea road tunnel.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now planning additional colour-coded signages to make emergency exits and safety equipment easier to identify.

If there’s a fire, what should you do?