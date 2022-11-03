Fire in Dadar school, 3 injured after portion of roof collapses

Three people were injured after a portion of the roof of the second floor of Chhabildas CBSE School in Mumbai’s Dadar (West) collapsed during a level-1 fire in the building around 5.21 am on Wednesday, said Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

The fire likely originated after a valve of one of the LPG cylinders kept inside the pantry room on the second floor of the four-storeyed building leaked, said MFB officials confined within the electric wirings, the main valve of LPG gas cylinder, a few installations, eatables and clothes in the pantry room.

“Locals doused the fire with the help of two extinguishers and one small water hose line with motor pumps. They also turned off the electrical mains so the fire did not spread and was doused within a short period of time,” said an official from MFB, requesting anonymity.

The three injured — identified as Bharat Madhu Singh (26), Javed Ali (38), and Gopal Nakul Sahu (50) — were taken to Sion Hospital and they are undergoing treatment, said officials.

DD Patil, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer of Dadar Fire Station, said, “The labourers in the kitchen were injured. They, along with the security guards, were the only ones in the building at the time of the incident.”