Fire, derailment hit Central Rly services

Suburban commuters and long-distance passengers of Central Railway (CR) were affected owing to two incidents Monday.

A fire was reported inside a motorcoach of a BHEL rake at Kopar station. The Up train from Dombivali to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus arrived at Kopar station at 5.55 am, when smoke was reported in a motorcoach of the train. No injuries were reported. The rake was withdrawn from service and later sent to the Kalwa carshed.

As a result of the disruption, four services were cancelled in the morning peak hours, inconveniencing railway commuters. This is the second such incident in a month on CR. Earlier, a fire was reported inside a BHEL rake at Dadar railway station on April 3.

In another incident, passengers of long-distance trains were affected after five of the 41 wagons of an empty goods train derailed between Ukshi and Sangameshwar stations on Konkan Railway around 8.10 am Monday.

Trains such as Mandovi Express and Konkan Kanya to Madgaon, Matysagandha Express to Mangalore were cancelled. While four trains were short terminated, 10 long distance trains including Down trains like LTT Trivandrum Netravati Express, Nizamuddin Trivandrum Rajdhani Express, LTT Kochuveli Garib Rath Express and Up trains such as Ernakulum LTT AC Duranto and Mangalore CSTM Express were diverted.

Many passengers were transhipped via buses while others got a refund on the ticket fare.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) ran 25 services between Ratnagiri and Sangameshwar stations to ferry stranded passengers.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App