Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Fire brigade to procure portable systems to fight high-rise blazes

To act as a stop-gap measure until traditional firefighting system is set up

Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai high-rise blazes, Mumbai high-rise firefighting, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA total of 65 such devices will be acquired by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at an approximate cost of Rs 3 lakh per piece.

Following the usefulness of portable water mist systems in case of fires in high-rises the Mumbai Fire Brigade is procuring more such systems. The system, which is a handy backpack or suitcase trolley-like device, dispenses ‘condensed air foam’ mist for ease in firefighting during emergencies. The system will act as a stop-gap measure until the traditional firefighting system is set up, apart from using it to clear access to fires during cooling operations.

A total of 65 such devices will be acquired by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at an approximate cost of Rs 3 lakh per piece. Presently, there are five such portable water mist systems in its fleet that were acquired about six years ago. The technology proved useful for the fire brigade. Now, it has decided to add more such systems to its fleet.

According to a senior official from the fire brigade, the portable firefighting system has helped firefighters cut down on the crucial time that is lost during putting out large fires in high-rises as it improves access for the firemen. “It takes about 7-8 minutes for the fire brigade to set up the traditional firefighting system. The first few minutes are crucial during any firefighting, which can result in a flame to rage and turn into a large scale, full-blown blaze if not contained in time,” said an official.

“In such a scenario, if a firefighter is carrying the equipment on the back it helps in getting access to the site of fire easier and facilitates disaster response within the first few crucial minutes. This can save multiple lives and prevent property damage,” the official added.

According to a senior fire brigade official, fires in high-rise buildings are challenging for the Mumbai fire Brigade as external firefighting systems — equipment owned by the Fire Brigade — have limitations in terms of scaling the height of a building. “If the internal firefighting system of the building is not operational then the Fire Brigade has to set up its system to douse the fire. That means bringing in trucks, finding parking space for them, setting up a hose pipe and physically carrying it up to the floor where the fire broke out in case of a high-rise building (as lifts are not operational during a fire). During such scenarios, this portable firefighting system is useful,” the official quoted above added.

About 83 per cent of the buildings in Mumbai do not follow fire safety norms. According to a reply by Chief Minister Eknath Sinde to the Maharashtra legislature, of the 346 buildings inspected by the Fire Brigade between November 2021 and April 2022, 286 did not comply with fire safety norms and only 60 had fire safety measures in place.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:43:23 am
