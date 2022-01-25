Mumbai: Fire Brigade to procure 36 vehicles to boost fleet, ensure better response time

THE MUMBAI Fire Brigade (MFB) will procure 36 more vehicles to strengthen its fleet of firefighting vehicles. With an increase in fire incidents and challenges associated with firefighting, the Fire Brigade is enhancing its capacity by introducing new vehicles like fire bikes, hazmat vans and drones.

Officials said that the Fire Brigade will procure 22 quick response multi-purpose vehicles and 14 firefighting-cum-rescue vehicles. The quick response vehicles will be fitted with a water mist firefighting system and with various rescue equipment, a hose reel of 30 meters, breathing apparatus sets and a foam tank.

These vehicles will be stationed at mini fire stations for a quick response especially in case of fire reported in slums or congested areas.

The firefighting-cum-rescue vehicles will be equipped with multi-pressure fire pumps having a capacity of 3,000-litre water tanks, turntable ladders and hydraulic platforms. Out of 14 vehicles, seven will be fitted with ladders that can reach up to 22 metres and the remaining will be able to reach heights of 24 metres.

“With frequent fires in buildings, we have planned to strengthen the fire brigade. New techs are also introduced for firefighting. These new vehicles will help improve the efficiency of firefighting and also some of the old vehicles will be replaced as their lives are over,” said an official from the fire brigade. The department has invited tenders for procurement for new vehicles.