Mumbai: Fire brigade to get six water towers for congested areas

TO COMBAT fire in densely populated localities and in old chawls, Mumbai Fire Brigade is going to get six new Water Tower vehicles. These vehicles can reach up to 18 metres (five to six floors).

“Due to a lot of wooden structures in slums, fire spreads rapidly and narrow lanes make it difficult for fire vehicles to reach. Water towers will be helpful as they can spray water from top even from a distance,” said a senior BMC official. The BMC is going to spend Rs 32.12 crore on the project.

A procurement proposal will be tabled before the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday. Once the proposal is passed, the vehicles are expected to be delivered in 2-4 months. The fire brigade department has over 270 vehicles of which 11 fire engines will be phased out.