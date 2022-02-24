fire brigade report ‘Tardeo building fire reason unknown’

THE MUMBAI Fire Brigade has concluded that the reason behind the Tardeo building fire, that left nine dead and 21 injured, was “unknown”. The detailed fire investigation report was submitted to the municipal commissioner on Wednesday.

A fire had erupted in the 20-floor Sachinam Heights opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank on January 22. The blaze gutted the apartment on the 19th floor, the common area on the floor, and the electric duct running along the length of the building. At the time of the fire, installed firefighting systems, such as risers, fire alarms etc were not in working condition.

It was observed that the fire, heat, smoke travelled upwards in the electric duct. The report observed that the smoke entered the upper floors’ common passage through the inspection doors wherever they were opened.

The report stated that the common passages were encumbered with wooden shoe racks and scrap household wooden articles. The metal inspection doors of the electric duct were found partially open on the 14th, 16th, 19th and 20th floors. “The excessive severity of fire could be seen on these floors,” read the report.

The fire brigade found that the distance between the metal inspection door of the electric duct and the main door of the flat is considerably low (less than 2 ft) and the partially open inspection door resulted in giving a clear throw passage to flames targeting the main door and surrounding decorative cladding/ wooden panelling of flat number 1904 which was completely gutted in the fire.

The report found that the terrace doors were locked, thus blocking the escape route. At each floor level, the electrical duct was also not sealed.

The report has suggested that the electrical audit of fire-affected premises shall be carried out by the authorised electric contractor and a report of the same shall be submitted to the Chief Electrical Inspector of PWD. “The Chief Electrical Inspector-PWD is hereby requested to verify the electric installation and take necessary action accordingly to avoid any further untoward incident,” it said.