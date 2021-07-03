Mumbai Fire Brigade gets three vehicles for quick refill of oxygen cylinders

Currently, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has over 450 breathing appratus sets that play a crucial role for fire fighters while entering buildings engulfed with smoke and heat. (File photo)

Anticipating challenges due to increasing high-rises, malls with basements and big infrastructure works like underground Metro rail, coastal road and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), the Mumbai Fire Brigade has planned to procure three vehicles that can instantly help refill oxygen cylinders of breathing apparatus (BA) sets.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said each of the vehicles will be deployed in island city, eastern and western suburbs.

Currently, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has over 450 BA sets that play a crucial role for fire fighters while entering buildings engulfed with smoke and heat. A BA set with an oxygen cylinder can last for 45 minutes. Officials said new challenges will emerge in future in fire fighting due to rapid development of localities.

“Fire in underground Metro lines, twin tunnels of coastal road, basement of malls and buildings can be much more challenging for fire fighters as they could require more consumption of oxygen with donning of BA during fire fighting and rescue operation. In a situation like this, the most important thing will be instant filling of oxygen cylinders to continue the fire fighting operation,” said a senior official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The fire brigade has two plants – at Wadala and Vikhroli – which have been functioning to refill oxygen cylinders of BA sets since 2009. Authorities feel that the plants may malfunction, given their long functioning years.

The fire brigade will spend Rs 10.21 crore on procurement, setting up and maintenance of these vans for five years.

“Oxygen filling in cylinders requires a certain pressure or else it could blast. These vehicles will have containment cabins to ensure there is no blast while filling oxygen. With these vehicles, we can fill oxygen rapidly, which will be helpful while fire fighting in adverse conditions,” said another official from the fire brigade.

According to the fire brigade, there are 35 fire stations, 18 mini-fire stations and six regional command centres with over 258 vehicles attached with the fire brigade to handle fire fighting and disasters like building collapse.