Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm (File Photo)

A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 6:35 pm. The blaze was confined to the ground floor of a ground-plus-three-storey structure within the airport premises at Vile Parle (East).

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level I fire at 7:05 pm.

Firefighting operations are currently underway, with teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, and BMC ward staff deployed at the spot. No injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited, and official statements from airport authorities are yet to be issued.

This is a developing story.