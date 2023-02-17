Major fire reported in commercial building in Lower Parel, no casualty

A major, level-3 fire broke out in Raghuvanshi Mill compound at Senapati Bapat Marg in the commercial Lower Parel area of the city on Friday evening.

The incident was reported at 7.15 pm and officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that the flames remained confined within the second and third floor of a four-storied commercial building. Twelve fire engines and six jumbo tankers were pressed into operation.

Prabhat Rahangdale, former Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and former director of Maharashtra Fire Services, who happened to be present at the spot of the incident, said that 25 persons were evacuated from the spot after the fire broke out.

“The flames were intense and there was a thick blanket of smoke. We used the internal stairs of the building and rescued 25 people who were trapped between the two floors. The building was completely evacuated before the fire brigade engines arrived at the spot,” Rahangdale told The Indian Express.

“There were a few showrooms on the top floor of the building and the remaining floors had some offices. All those who were trapped inside were employees who worked out of that building,” he added.

A senior MFB official said that the flames were brought under control around 8 pm, adding they could have been caused due to a shock circuit.

“Combustible items such as electronic appliances, papers, and furniture intensified the flames. The flames were spread between two different floors and since the building was very congested, they spread within a short time,” the official said.

Earlier in 2020, a similar fire was reported in this compound.