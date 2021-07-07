Fire breaks out in Mumbai chawl

Mumbai |
July 7, 2021 2:12:50 am
A fire broke out at a Kurla chawl on Pipe Road Tuesday following a short circuit in an electric metre near Moreshwar School, officials of the Disaster Management Cell said.
Assistant Fire Officer Yashwant Nachare sustained minor injuries while dousing the blaze. He was treated for the burns at Bhabha Hospital and discharged immediately, a BMC official said.
Ashraf Azami, the local Congress corporator, said while the fire had rapidly spread to a nearby bakery and houses, no residents were injured.
The blaze was doused by 6.30 pm, officials said.
