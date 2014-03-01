Fire breaks out in Malad building, 70-yr-old dies

A man was killed in a fire that broke out in the meter cabin of a four-storey building in Malad (west) Friday morning. According to officials of the Chincholi Malad fire station, Bhulabhai Rathod (70), who was stuck inside the meter room on the ground floor of Shwet Sagar Apartments, Mamalatdar wadi, died due to suffocation when the fire broke out at around 8.50 am.

Officials added that the fire was contained by 9 am, within minutes of the arrival of the fire brigade.

“We rescued around eight people who were stuck on the building’s terrace. The cause of the blaze could have been an electric short-circuit in the meter box but we are still carrying out investigations to be sure,” a fire official said.

