Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Fire breaks out in high-rise in Andheri; 10, including four senior citizens, injured

According to information from BMC, the fire was confined to electric cables in common passage on 24th floor, while the whole of the 23rd floor was filled with smoke.

Atleast four fire engines and five tankers were sent to the spot for fire fighting operations . (Express Photo)
Ten people, including four senior citizens, were injured as a small (level 1) fire was reported in a 28 storey residential high-rise named Shiv Shakti Building in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri during 1.57 am on Wednesday.

Of the 10 injured, six are admitted in the ICU of Nanavati hospital. However, according to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all are said to be in a stable condition.

The other four injured were admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, of which two were discharged, and two are said to be in a stable condition.

According to information from BMC, the fire was confined to electric cables in common passage on 24th floor, while the whole of the 23rd floor was filled with smoke.

Atleast four fire engines and five tankers were sent to the spot for fire fighting operations.

The fire was doused by 5.15 am on Wednesday

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 04:07 IST
CBI files fresh FIR against Pushpak Bullions

