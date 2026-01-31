Fire breaks out in Govandi, no injuries reported

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Nearly 10 huts were impacted after a fire broke out inside New Gautam Nagar in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs of Govandi on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported in the blaze that was extinguished nearly three hours later.
The incident was reported at 10.01 am inside New Gautam Nagar, along Sonapur Lane near the Jijamata temple of Bhim Wadi road in Govandi. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared the fire Level-I, indicating a minor fire call, at 10.23 am.
While preliminary details furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the fire was confined to four huts, it eventually spread through nearly eight to 10 huts in the area.
Even as the fire call was minor, residents of the area incurred losses as the flames damaged household articles like furniture, ceiling fans, and false ceilings, while also impacting electrical wiring and installations, amongst other objects. However, officials maintained that no injuries were reported in the incident.
Soon after the fire was reported, the Mumbai Fire Brigade pressed its personnel to control the blaze while officials from Mumbai police, ward staffers, staff from the electricity distribution company, and ambulances were also pressed on the site.
The blaze was doused by 1.10 pm.
