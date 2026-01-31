Fire breaks out in Govandi, no injuries reported

The incident was reported at 10.01 am inside New Gautam Nagar, along Sonapur Lane near the Jijamata temple of Bhim Wadi road in Govandi. (File photo)

Nearly 10 huts were impacted after a fire broke out inside New Gautam Nagar in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs of Govandi on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported in the blaze that was extinguished nearly three hours later.

The incident was reported at 10.01 am inside New Gautam Nagar, along Sonapur Lane near the Jijamata temple of Bhim Wadi road in Govandi. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared the fire Level-I, indicating a minor fire call, at 10.23 am.

While preliminary details furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the fire was confined to four huts, it eventually spread through nearly eight to 10 huts in the area.