Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Fire breaks out in Fashion Street, 25 shops gutted; no loss of life

The fire started at 1.02 pm and was doused within 15 minutes by the Fire Brigade. Locals told the Fire Brigade officials that the blaze started due to a short circuit in one of the shops and quickly spread to others.

Firefighters at Fashion Street on Saturday. PTI

A MINOR (level one) fire was reported at some streetside shops along the popular shopping plaza on Fashion Street on Mahatma Gandhi Road at Churchgate on Saturday. Fire officials said that 25 shops of clothes, footwear and accessories were gutted in the fire. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire started at 1.02 pm and was doused within 15 minutes by the Fire Brigade. Locals told the Fire Brigade officials that the blaze started due to a short circuit in one of the shops and quickly spread to others.

Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Manjrekar said, “The fire brigade will have to investigate to determine the cause of the fire. It spread quickly mainly due to the tarpaulin sheets on the rooftops of all the shops, used abundantly due to the monsoon season. It also aggravated due to the clothes and synthetic footwear items on display at the shops.”

“The fire was a cause of concern as this is a crowded market plaza during weekdays. However, as this was afternoon time not many shoppers,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 12:19:24 am
