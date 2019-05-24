Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bohri Mohalla, two dead

A fire that broke out in the electrical supply unit of a third floor house in Bohri mohalla claimed at least two lives in South Mumbai. While the fire was controlled in an hour, a 72-year-old man was rushed to the JJ hospital along with three others. Two dead bodies were found in a room in the building where the fire was reported.

The fire broke out at around 11.30 pm on the third floor of a building next to Punjab Mahal in Bhendi bazaar. “We were preparing for namaz when the entire floor was filled with smoke. We had to rush out while some senior citizens were helped out by the fire brigade personnel,” said Mustafa Kothari (42), a fourth floor resident.

According to BMC disaster management cell, 4 fire engines and four water tankers managed to douse the fire in an hour. “A 72-year-old man identified as Tahir Nalwala, 42-year-old Mustafa Soni and 60-year old Farida Chittanwala was rushed to the hospital as they developed breathing problems after inhaling smoke. A fire brigade personnel was also rushed. They are all out of danger,” an officer from the disaster management cell confirmed.