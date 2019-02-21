Fire breaks out at swanky south Mumbai building, no casualties

A fire broke out at a nine-storey building on Bhulabhai Desai Road in south Mumbai on Wednesday. Around 10 members of a family who stayed in the building managed to escape. A fireman, however, sustained leg injuries while trying to douse the blaze.

Advertising

“As the fire fighting system of the building was not operational, a notice under the Maharashtra Fire Safety and Prevention Act will be sent to the owner,” said a fire officer. “Decorative paneling, use of Plaster of Paris, wooden furniture and other non-fire resistant material led to the spread of the blaze,” the officer added.

The nine-storey building has a laundry room on the ground floor, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a conference hall and a theatre room. Fire officials said the flames spread from the fourth floor to the topmost floor of the building.

Due to falling plaster and fire in the staircase, it was difficult for the firemen to access the building,” P S Rahangdale, the chief fire officer, said.

Eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, two breathing apparatuses and a turn-table ladder were used in the five-hour-long fire fighting operation.

The owner of the building, called Dharmvilla, refused to comment on the matter. The building is owned by the Jajodia family.