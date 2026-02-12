Fire breaks out at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, no casualties

The Mumbai Fire Brigade was also alerted and additional fire tenders from the Colaba fire station were dispatched to assist in controlling the blaze.

By: Express News Service
1 min readMumbaiFeb 12, 2026 11:43 PM IST
indian navy, naval dockyard fire, mumbai,The Indian Navy said the fire was brought under control swiftly by naval fire tenders and no casualties were reported. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A fire broke out at a building located inside the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai late on Thursday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 10.20 pm, prompting an immediate response from naval fire services.

According to officials, the blaze erupted in the Survey Yard building, which houses a waste stockyard. The Naval fire brigade rushed to the spot soon after the fire was reported and began firefighting operations.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade was also alerted and additional fire tenders from the Colaba fire station were dispatched to assist in controlling the blaze.

In an official statement, the Indian Navy said the fire was brought under control swiftly by naval fire tenders and no casualties were reported.

“A fire broke out in one of the waste stockyards at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai late evening on February 12, 2026. The fire was brought under control in swift action by naval fire tenders. No casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” the statement said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement