Fire breaks out at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, no casualties

A fire broke out at a building located inside the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai late on Thursday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 10.20 pm, prompting an immediate response from naval fire services.

According to officials, the blaze erupted in the Survey Yard building, which houses a waste stockyard. The Naval fire brigade rushed to the spot soon after the fire was reported and began firefighting operations.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade was also alerted and additional fire tenders from the Colaba fire station were dispatched to assist in controlling the blaze.

In an official statement, the Indian Navy said the fire was brought under control swiftly by naval fire tenders and no casualties were reported.