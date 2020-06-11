scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market, six fire engines on spot

As per the preliminary information, the fire is restricted to four shops in the British-era Crawford market.

New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2020 7:29:34 pm
A fire broke out at the iconic Crawford Market in South Mumbai Thursday afternoon. Six fire engines have been rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far.

As per the preliminary information, the fire is restricted to four shops in the British-era market. Fire fighting operation is ongoing at the site.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited

