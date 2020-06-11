Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market, six fire engines on spot

Six fire engines have been rushed to the spot. Six fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at the iconic Crawford Market in South Mumbai Thursday afternoon. Six fire engines have been rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far.

As per the preliminary information, the fire is restricted to four shops in the British-era market. Fire fighting operation is ongoing at the site.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited

