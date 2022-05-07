scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai’s Vile Parle; no casualty reported

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: May 7, 2022 9:41:50 am
mumbai lic office fireThe cause behind the fire is yet to be known, the official said. (ANI Photo)

A fire broke out at the Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) office in suburban Vile Parle on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze erupted at 7 am on the ground plus two-storey structure located on S V Road in Vile Parle west, and no casualty has been reported so far, he said.

On being alerted, the fire brigade and local police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation, he added.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be known, the official said.

