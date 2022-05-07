Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai’s Vile Parle; no casualty reported

Updated: May 7, 2022 9:41:50 am
A fire broke out at the Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) office in suburban Vile Parle on Saturday morning, an official said.
The blaze erupted at 7 am on the ground plus two-storey structure located on S V Road in Vile Parle west, and no casualty has been reported so far, he said.
#WATCH Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in LIC office building at Santacruz in Mumbai. Eight fire tenders at the spot
As per fire officials, Fire confined to electric wiring, installation, computers, file records, wooden furniture, etc. in Salary Saving Scheme section on 2nd floor pic.twitter.com/nMEvykgrN1
On being alerted, the fire brigade and local police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation, he added.
The cause behind the fire is yet to be known, the official said.
