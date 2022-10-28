Fire breaks out at flat in Mazgaon; garment godown gutted in Kurla

TWO INCIDENTS of fire were reported in Mazgaon and Kurla on Friday in which there were no loss of lives but serious damage to properties took place.

In Mazgaon, a fire erupted on the second floor of a four-storeyed building at Tulsi Wadi at 12.15 pm on Friday. Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said that the fire broke out while an electric bike was being charged. Officials suspect short-circuit involving electric cables and the battery behind the incident.

“The battery was put on charge, and it became overheated leading to the eruption of a blaze inside the flat. After the firefighting operation was over, we found the battery intact. It had turned black but didn’t burst. Therefore, it is conclusive that the battery was the primary cause of the short-circuit which led to the fire,” said an official from Mandvi fire station.

The official said that there was one child inside the flat, who ran out of the house on seeing sparks from the cable attached to the battery. The fire brigade rescued over 10 people mostly senior citizens.

Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer said the building is owned by MHADA and is at least 50 years old. “The building is constructed with wooden facades and the entire property was damaged,” Parab said. The fire was extinguished around 12.48 pm.

Earlier in September, a seven-year-old suffered serious burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter on charge in the living room of a house in Vasai exploded. The child succumbed to injuries a week later.

In another incident, a level-2 fire was reported in a garment godown at Gulab Galli, Kurla on Friday morning. Fire brigade officials said that six storehouses inside the godown were gutted.

Officials said it was reported at 4 am and it took them more than five hours to bring the blaze under control. The fire was extinguished around 11:20 am and no injuries were reported.