Fire breaks out at children’s hospital, no casualties

A medium (level two) fire was reported in the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Parel, South Mumbai, at 6.52 pm on Friday.

The fire was extinguished after more than an hour of firefighting at 8.40 pm. Nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

According to the information provided by the security supervisor, the fire took place in the closed paediatric operation theatre on the first floor. Patients were shifted to safe location.