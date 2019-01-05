Fire breaks out at Badlapur chemical company, no casualty

A fire broke out inside a chemical company in Badlapur MIDC on Friday morning. Late in the evening, operations to control the fire were still underway, sources said. No casualties have been reported, police said. According to sources, the fire was reported at Platinum polymer company in Badlapur MIDC area.

“We received a call around 11 am. By the time we reached, two fire tenders from the MIDC fire control unit were already at the spot. However, the fire had spread and several blasts could be heard from inside the factory,” said a fire officer from the Badlapur fire brigade.

The factory had a weekly off on Friday and so, no worker was trapped inside, fire officials said. “We are yet to ascertain what caused the fire. The inflammable solutions and materials have made it impossible for us to enter, as we can still hear blasts inside. More than 40 fire tenders have been pressed into service,” the fire officer said. Fire tenders from Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Thane have been operational to douse the fire, sources said.

“The polymer company used to make packaging materials. We have contacted the owner. The damage seems to be more than Rs 1 crore, as there is no chance of any equipment being unaffected,” said a fire official from the Thane fire brigade.