Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Aayakar Bhavan, several feared trapped

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A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Aayakar Bhavan on Monday afternoon, leaving several people stranded on the upper floors. No injuries have been reported so far.
The blaze at the seven-storey building on Maharshi Karve Road in Churchgate was reported at 2:01 pm and declared a Level I fire at 2:10 pm. According to senior Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, it remained confined to the basement, although thick smoke from the building briefly caused panic near Churchgate station.
A senior official told The Indian Express that at least 15 people had been rescued from the first three floors using the staircase, while others were moved safely to the terrace. A search operation by two teams is underway to evacuate other stranded people.
The MFB initially deployed three fire engines, three jumbo water tankers and other equipment. “Four high-pressure lines and two small hose lines from eight fire engines are in operation by firemen donning breathing apparatus (BA),” officials said.
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