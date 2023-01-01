2 dead, 17 injured in Igatpuri fire tragedy

Two persons died and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out inside a Jindal Poly films plant at Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik Sunday. The police said they suspect the fire broke out after a blast inside a boiler.

According to the local authorities, the incident took place at around 11.30 am Sunday in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri.

The authorities said the explosion was so strong that it could be felt in nearby villages.

Civil Surgeon Ashok Thorat said, “As there is a tie-up between the company and a private hospital in Nashik, all the injured were taken to private hospitals. Fifteen were rushed to Suyash hospital.”

Four grievously injured persons were taken to Nashik ICU and Trauma Centre, of which two were declared dead before admission. The two deceased who lost their lives in the incident have been identified as Mahima, 20, and Anjali Mehta, 27.

The local authorities said the rescue operation was still underway and the fire brigade was trying to douse the fire.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Suyash Hospital and enquired about the workers who were injured in the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “There was an unfortunate incident of fire due to an explosion at Jindal company near Igatpuri in Nashik district. Efforts are being made on behalf of the administration to douse the fire. An additional fire brigade has also been called in. I am in constant touch with the District Collector and The Superintendent of Police and 2 Army helicopters have also been kept on standby in case of an emergency.”