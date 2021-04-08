Fire at spare parts market in Kurla, 15 structures gutted

A massive fire that broke out at a vehicle accessories, spare parts and scrap market in Kurla on Wednesday afternoon was brought under control at 5.18 am on Thursday.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, 15 structures that had over 150 gallas (makeshift shops as small as 12 sq feet) and godowns were completely gutted.

The fire broke out at 4.18 pm on Wednesday in the congested stretch that houses scrap yard and godowns of vehicle spare parts on CST Kurla road.

On Thursday, while the shops on the CST road were open, MK Market, where the fire broke out and is almost 200 metres inside from the CST road, was closed. Thick soot had covered many structures inside the market.

While the Fire brigade will investigate the cause of the fire, local traders claimed that a welding machine caught fire, bringing down 150 gallas. Imtiaz Ahmed, a member of Ekta Motor Parts Dealers Welfare Association said, “We are still assessing the damage to all the properties. But as per our estimate, 150-200 gallas have been completely damaged.”

The shops are on both sides, starting from the Santacruz Chembur Link bridge road, along the CST road stretching up to 1.5 km. Known among the locals as “Chor Bazar”, the market is famous for vehicles’ accessories. In addition to the accessory’s shops, the market also houses around 150 scrap dealers’ units and scrapyards.

The area where the fire emanated is known as M K market, which is inside Pipe gully – a commercial spot where all vehicle related spare parts and accessories are sold. The Pipe gully, which is a single- track, non-motorable road, has 400 shops as per local traders.

“As the alleys are congested, we stationed the fire engines at the arterial CST road. The water hoses were taken across the gurdwara terrace next to the market to access the shop, where the fire broke out. Heavy amount of inflammable scrap, including metal, oils, tyres and other vehicles parts were stored, resulting in thick plumes of smoke and massive flames,” said a fire brigade official.

The officials carried out the fire-fighting operation from atop the shops on the arterial road.