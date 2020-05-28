Fire at South Mumbai hotel, 25 doctors rescued

According to officials of the fire brigade, five people were rescued with the help of ladders by fire fighters. (Express photo) According to officials of the fire brigade, five people were rescued with the help of ladders by fire fighters. (Express photo)

A fire broke out at a South Mumbai hotel housing doctors on Wednesday night.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire was reported at Hotel Fortune, in Dhobi Talao near Metro Cinema, around 11 pm. Fire brigade officials said there were 25 residents doctors staying in the four-storey hotel, all of whom were rescued safely.

The blaze erupted on the second floor and later spread to the other floors, through electric ducts.

According to officials of the fire brigade, five people were rescued with the help of ladders by fire fighters. Search and rescue operation is on with the help of breathing apparatus.

The Fire brigade has pressed five fire engines and four water tankers for the operations. “It is a level-2 fire and at least eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot,” a fire brigade official told PTI.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd