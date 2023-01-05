Fire at Mumbai high-rise due to short-circuit, reveals report

A detailed investigation into the fire incident that took place on December 15 on the 22nd floor of One Avighna Park residential building at Lower Parel has found that it was caused due to a short-circuit. No casualties were reported in the incident, said police.

Fire officials also maintained that a notice has been served to the management of the housing complex since the fire alarms were non-operational on the day of the incident. The December 15 fire was the second such incident reported from the housing complex in 14 months. In October 2021, a blaze broke out on the 19th floor of the building, killing one person. In the December 15 incident, two firemen were injured during the operations, and the fire brigade also had to evacuate more than 80 people from the high-rise. Also, one three BHK apartment on the 22nd floor was gutted in fire, causing a massive loss. Later, statements of the flat owners were recorded and a detailed inspection was carried out at the spot.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the apartment was equipped with an in-built system that would allow appliances like ceiling fans and lights in the main hall room to be controlled with the help of a remote. “Considering the intensity of the blaze, we can conclude that the fire must have broken out from that circuit in the main hall, and later spread to other parts of the apartment,” said the official.

Officials said that according to the recorded statement of the occupants, fire appliances like a gas oven in the kitchen were not operational, and no lamps were also lit inside the prayer room. “Even though the in-built firefighting system was operational, the alarms were not working, therefore, we have asked them to install alarms by issuing a notice…,” the official added.