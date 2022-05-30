Fire at Mumbai airport’s cargo complex

A tarpaulin shed at a cargo complex inside Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport caught fire on Monday noon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and the fire services department of the Mumbai airport quickly responded to the emergency and doused the blaze.

The Director General of Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar, said he was informed that the fire was restricted to the cargo complex area.

Mumbai Fire Brigade chief officer Hemant Parab said, “Our vehicles from the Mumbai fire brigade quickly and doused the fire. There was a monsoon shed put on the terrace and this caught fire.’’

The Mumbai Fire Brigade sent three fire trucks and two jumbo tankers, and the fire was completely doused by 12.59 pm.

The Adani-run Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) did not respond to queries from this newspaper.