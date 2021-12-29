Fire at Kandivali building, 45 residents rescued

The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday rescued 45 people after fire erupted in a metre box at a ground-plus seven floor residential building in Jankalyan Nagar in Kandivali West.

Five residents were hospitalised following complaints of suffocation due to smoke inhalation. The BMC’s disaster management department said all five are stable.

The fire in the metre box of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building broke out at 10.21 am and was extinguished in two hours. Three residents were admitted to the BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital and two at Bhaskar Hospital.

“The cause of the fire is not known yet. Short-circuit is likely to be the cause. The smoke had engulfed the entire building, which trapped a few residents inside their flats… a few others rushed to the terrace. Three fire vehicles were used in the rescue of 45 residents,” said a fire brigade official.

The fire brigade is investigating whether the fire-fighting system of the building was functional.

According to a BMC survey undertaken after a fire at the 60-storey One Avighna Park on Curry Road on October 22, which led to the death of a security guard, 70 per cent of fires take place due to electrical short-circuits in the city.

Taking note, the BMC has approached the PWD for creating a mechanism for regular electrical audits of the buildings. Currently, there is no law that mandates electrical audit of buildings. The Maharashtra Fire Act only has the provision for fire audit of buildings.