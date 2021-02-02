Mumbai: Fire at Goregaon film set, firefighter injured

Officials said it was declared level-II after the fire spread further.

A fire broke out on a film set that was erected on an open plot in Goregaon east on Tuesday evening. According to the fire brigade officials, the fire broke out around 4pm while shooting of an upcoming film, Adipurush, was going on in the set.

Officials said it was declared level-II after the fire spread further. Five water tankers and fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the flames. The fire came under control at 7.50pm. One fireman received minor injuries in the incident. Fire brigade officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in Laxmi Industrial Estate in Andheri west. No injuries were reported in the incident.