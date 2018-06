Level 2 fire in Girgaon. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, Mumbai) Level 2 fire in Girgaon. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, Mumbai)

A massive fire broke out at Girgaon’s Kothari House building in Maharashtra on Sunday evening. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Girgaon is in southern Mumbai. More details awaited

