Fire at Charkop temple, three men asleep inside die

Three persons died after a major fire broke out at a temple in Charkop, Kandivali West, on Sunday.

The three men were asleep inside Saibaba temple in Bunder Pakhadi when the fire started at 4.14 am. The deceased have been identified as Subhash Khode (25), Yuvraj Pawar (25) and Manu Gupta (26). All were residents of Bunder Pakhadi slum.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, while Khode and Pawar were charred to death on the spot, Gupta received 95 per cent burns and was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital. From there, he was transferred to Sion hospital, where he died around 1.30 pm.

According to the initial investigation by the fire brigade, the fire, which was doused around 4.40 am, could have been triggered by a short circuit. “Since the deceased were asleep, they did not get to know about the blaze,” said a fire official.

Local BJP corporator Pratibha Girkar said, “The deceased were local residents who used to look after cleanliness of the temple premises. It is a very unfortunate incident.” According to local residents, the men used to sleep inside the temple daily.

This is the second major blaze this month where people have died.

On December 6, a fire had broken broke out following a cylinder blast in a four-storey building at Parel. So far, nine people have died in the incident.

On October 22, a fire had started at City Centre Mall, Nagpada. The fire brigade took 56 hours to douse the blaze. While nobody was injured in the incident, massive property damage was reported.