Fire erupts at Asian Hospital NICU in Maharashtra; 58 patients, including 9 newborns, rescued

Five fire tenders were rushed to the Asian Hospital to bring the blaze under control (File photo)

Fifty-eight patients, including nine infants admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), were safely evacuated after a fire broke out at Asian Hospital in the Akashwani Chowk area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. No casualties have been reported in the Asian Hospital fire.

The fire was reported around 2.20 am on Friday, September 4, with the preliminary information suggesting that a short circuit in an air-conditioning unit in the NICU may have triggered the blaze. The hospital staff alerted the fire brigade and police and began evacuating patients.

Police officials said, “At the time, nine infants were undergoing treatment in the NICU. Hospital staff, fire brigade personnel, and police teams launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated all nine infants.”