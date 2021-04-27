Fire alarm at Virar Covid hospital was not working: Police

The Vijay Vallabh Hospital did not have any sprinklers on the campus which could have helped in dousing the flames, officials said. (PTI Photo)

The Covid Hospital in Virar, in which 15 out of 17 ICU patients died in a fire last week, had a fire alarm system in place but it was not in a working condition at the time of the blaze on April 24, the Crime Branch of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police, which is investigating the case, has said.

Besides, the Vijay Vallabh Hospital did not have any sprinklers on the campus which could have helped in dousing the flames, officials said.

Meanwhile, the magistrate court here has extended the custody of the two accused in the case — Dr Dilip Bastimal Shah (56) and Dr Shailesh Dharamdev Pathak (47), the hospital’s chief executive officer (CEO) and chief administrative officer (CAO) respectively — for another two days.

From the footage retrieved from the CCTV camera, it was found that the first spark was seen at 2.35am in the ICU room. Within two minutes, the camera shut down as the blaze spread.

On extension of custody of the CEO and the CAO, Mahesh Patil, DCP (crime), who is monitoring the investigations, said, “They did not have a valid NOC from the fire department since March.”