Vinod Kambli’s wife accuses him of assaulting, abusing her; FIR registered

An FIR has been registered against former cricketer Vinod Kambli at the Bandra police station in Mumbai for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in an inebriated state.

Andrea Hewitt, in her complaint, alleged that he verbally abused and thrashed her. No arrest has however been made so far in connection with the alleged incident.

According to news agency PTI, the incident happened at his home in Bandra. Andrea has alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, PTI quoted an official from Bandra police station as saying.

Andrea later went to the Bhabha Hospital for a medical examination.

Based on her complaint, the Bandra police Friday registered the FIR against Kambli under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.