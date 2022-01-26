FIR against Sundar Pichai, five others over ‘copyright violation’

An FIR has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, five others at the MIDC police station following a court order. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by director-producer Suneel Darshan in a ‘copyright infringement’ case.

Darshan claimed that though he did not give anyone the film rights of his 2017 movie, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, the same has been uploaded to Google-owned YouTube. He added that several people were earning money by uploading the film on the video-sharing platform, though the movie was his intellectual property.

He added that he had raised the issue with YouTube for many years but didn’t receive any response from it, so he had to approach the court.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 51, 63 and 69 of the Copyright Infringement Act, 1957.