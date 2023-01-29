scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

FIR against passenger for bid to remove Nagpur-Mumbai flight’s emergency exit cover

There was 'no compromise' on the safe operation of the said flight, IndiGo said in a statement.

The incident occurred on board IndiGo Flight 6E-5274 from Nagpur to Mumbai. (File photo)
Listen to this article
FIR against passenger for bid to remove Nagpur-Mumbai flight’s emergency exit cover
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A passenger on board an IndiGo flight to Mumbai from Nagpur allegedly attempted to remove the cover of the emergency exit when the aircraft was approaching for landing, the airline said on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against the passenger for the alleged act, IndiGo said in a statement and added there was “no compromise” on the safety.

The airline, however, did not share other details.

“A passenger travelling on Flight 6E-5274 from Nagpur to Mumbai allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing. On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned,” the airline said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...

There was “no compromise” on the safe operation of the said flight, it said.

More from Mumbai

“An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing,” the airline said.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 16:24 IST
Next Story

Lotus will bloom in all 10 Haryana Lok Sabha seats in 2024 polls: Amit Shah

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close