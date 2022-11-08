FIR against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, supporters for disrupting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ screening in Thane

The Thane police on Tuesday registered an FIR against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and several supporters who accompanied him at Viviana mall in Thane on Monday night for forcibly shutting down the screening of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev. Awhad led a number of NCP supporters inside the theatre and asked the patrons to leave, asserting that the movie allegedly “distorted the Maratha history and such movies would not be allowed to be released in the state”.

An officer from Thane police said that the FIR was registered under sections of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and provoking breach of trust against the accused. The official said that some people who had come to see the movie were also hurt in the melee that ensued after Awhad and his supporters reached the movie hall. An officer said that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

The incident occurred hours after the NCP warned the film industry that “any distortion of history under the name of freedom of expression and cinematic liberty will not be tolerated, and such films will face opposition”.

The move came in support of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati from the Kolhapur royal family — a former Rajya Sabha member and descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — who also warned that films distorting historical facts about Shivaji’s life will be strongly opposed, with efforts being taken to prevent the release of such films.

This came in the wake of the release of Har Har Mahadev, and the announcement of an upcoming film titled Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat during which state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray were present.

“A number of inaccuracies have been pointed out in the recently released movie Har Har Mahadev. We have also been hearing about fact distortion in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. We will stall the release of any other such film in the future,” Sambhajiraje said on Sunday.