FIR lodged against Kangana Ranaut, others for Copyright Act violation

The Khar police Friday registered an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Akshat Ranaut and one Kamal Kumar Jain for allegedly announcing a film on Didda, a warrior princess, without the knowledge of an author who claims to have exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda.

Kaul told police that in the past he had approached Ranaut and had emailed her some parts of the story. He further said he was shocked when the actor recently announced making a movie on the subject “without his knowledge”. Ranaut is said to have replied then that her movie is not based on Kaul’s book.

Kaul then approached the Bandra magistrate court and made an application for registration of an FIR under 156 (3) CrPC against Ranaut.

The court ruled in Kaul’s favour. “Based on a court order we have have lodged a FIR under sections 406, 415, 418, 120 (b) and 34 read with sections 51, 63, and 63 A of Copyright Act against the four accused,” said Gajanan Kabdule, senior police inspector of Khar police station.

At the time of going to press Kaul’s statement was being recorded at Khar police. Kangana’s lawyer requested sometime to give their version of the events.