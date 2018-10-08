FIR lodged against absconding tour operator for duping travellers, partner of Rs 40 lakh, say police

(Express photo/Representational) (Express photo/Representational)

The Navi Mumbai police have lodged an FIR against a tour operator for allegedly duping several people, including his partners, to the tune of Rs 40 lakh. The accused is absconding, said police.

According to the Navi Mumbai police, the accused has been identified as Jainul Abideen Shaikh. “We received numerous complaints against him in September. After investigation, we have found that he took money for international travel and never booked the tickets. He had taken around Rs 20 lakh from a private college in Navi Mumbai for an international tour,” said a senior officer from the Navi Mumbai police.

The accused is a resident of Nerul, the police said. “His house is under redevelopment and no one knows where he or his family is living,” another officer privy to the case said.

According to his business partner Pramod Kamble, the accused allegedly took money from him to get his tickets booked at a cheaper rate. But he never returned, Kamble told the police. In a letter to the Mumbai police, Kamble said: “Shaikh had been working in the tours and travel business for the past couple of years. He had been especially good at getting cheap international tickets. So, I used to source tickets from him. However, he took around Rs 20 lakh from me for various tickets in the past year and never got back to me. Because of him, I have been bearing the brunt of people who had entrusted their money on me. He has not responded to any of my calls for a long time now.”

The Navi Mumbai police are looking for the accused. “We have booked him for cheating. We have been tracking him using call details record and other technical evidence. He will be arrested soon,” an officer said.

