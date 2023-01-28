FIR lodged after woman from Delhi creates ruckus at auto stand outside airport, ‘hits’ cop

THE VILE Parle police has registered a case against a woman for allegedly manhandling policeman who detained her after she created a ruckus at the auto-rickshaw stand outside the domestic airport early Friday morning. An officer said that since she was a woman and cannot be arrested after sunset or before sunrise, she was allowed to go.

Police said the woman, Rupali Kumar (34), is a resident of Delhi. Around 4.30 am, a police patrol van received information that a woman was creating a ruckus at the auto-rickshaw stand in the airport area.

When the police went to the spot, the woman was allegedly abusing a policeman. The woman was detained and brought to the police station. At the police station, the woman allegedly started shouting and screaming that she be allowed to go, the police said.

According to the police, when a woman police constable, Priyanka Koli, and a security guard, Jyoti, tried to talk to her, she allegedly hit Koli on her head with her mobile phone.

Police also claimed she threatened to bite anyone who came near her. Eventually the police managed to placate her. Based on the complaint of Koli, an FIR was registered against the woman on charges of obstructing a public servant from performing his/her duty.

An officer said that as per Section 46(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which states that no woman shall be arrested after sunset and before sunrise, she was allowed to go and not arrested. She will be summoned later by the police.