FIR lodged after Mumbai flat owner ‘refuses’ to sell apartment to Marathi businessman

A 36-year-old man lodged an FIR with the Nayanagar police station on Sunday after a flat-owner allegedly refused to sell his apartment to him. The complainant said that the man told him that he can only sell his apartment to those belonging to the Marwari, Gujarati or Jain communities.

As per the FIR, on October 4, Govardhan Deshkmukh, a Marathi businessman, saw an advertisement on Facebook regarding the sale of a flat in Mira Road.

Deshmukh then called up the number given in the advertisement and spoke to one Rahul Dedhia. “Dedhia is the owner of the flat but he said that as per the rules of the housing society, he cannot sell his flat to any person who is not from Marwari, Gujarati and Jain communities. He told me that he cannot sell the flat to people from Marathi, Muslim and Christian communities. I felt hurt and decided to approach the police. If the society has made such rules, then it must be booked too,” said Deshmukh, who is also the president of Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

An FIR has been registered under Section 153A (Promoting Enmity Between Different Groups on Grounds of Religion, Race, Place of Birth, Residence, Language, etc, and Doing Acts Prejudicial to Maintenance of Harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.