One more FIR filed against Ketaki Chitale, actor sent to police custody till May 18

Another FIR was registered against actor Ketaki Chitale, arrested on Saturday for posting derogatory comments allegedly aimed at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on social media, taking the count of total FIRs against her to five so far. On Sunday, a court in Thane sent her to police custody till May 18.

An officer said that based on the complaint received by them against Chitale, an FIR was registered at the Bhoiwada police station. The FIR is filed under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Sunday afternoon, the actor was produced before a holiday court in Thane where the Thane police sought her custody. Police submitted that it wants to interrogate the actor on her post and whether it was done on any person’s instructions. Police also submitted that they wanted to seize the phone from which the alleged post was made.

Chitale was asked by the court if she had any complaints of mistreatment by the police, to which she said no. She was not represented by a lawyer but herself addressed the court. She submitted that she was not connected to any political party or person. She also said that she had a fundamental right to speech and expression.

Earlier, the actor was arrested by the Thane Crime Branch under Sections 500, 501 and 153A of the IPC. Three other FIRs were filed against her at Pune, Pimpri and Thane.

On Saturday, while being escorted from Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai after being arrested, NCP workers allegedly surrounded her and attempted to throw ink at her.

Chitale was also allegedly manhandled and some ink fell on her hand and clothes.

On Sunday, she was produced before court under heavy police deployment.

Meanwhile, in Nashik, where a 21-year-old student was arrested in a separate case for a post on Pawar, was produced before a local court which sent him to police custody till May 16.