scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

One more FIR filed against Ketaki Chitale, actor sent to police custody till May 18

An officer said that based on the complaint received by them against Ketaki Chitale, an FIR was registered at the Bhoiwada police station.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 16, 2022 1:15:10 am
On Sunday afternoon, the actor was produced before a holiday court in Thane where the Thane police sought her custody. (Ketaki Chitale/Instagram)

Another FIR was registered against actor Ketaki Chitale, arrested on Saturday for posting derogatory comments allegedly aimed at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on social media, taking the count of total FIRs against her to five so far. On Sunday, a court in Thane sent her to police custody till May 18.

An officer said that based on the complaint received by them against Chitale, an FIR was registered at the Bhoiwada police station. The FIR is filed under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Sunday afternoon, the actor was produced before a holiday court in Thane where the Thane police sought her custody. Police submitted that it wants to interrogate the actor on her post and whether it was done on any person’s instructions. Police also submitted that they wanted to seize the phone from which the alleged post was made.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Who is Ketaki Chitale? The Marathi actor arrested for posting derogatory remarks against Sharad Pawar

Chitale was asked by the court if she had any complaints of mistreatment by the police, to which she said no. She was not represented by a lawyer but herself addressed the court. She submitted that she was not connected to any political party or person. She also said that she had a fundamental right to speech and expression.

Best of Express Premium

India’s Thomas Cup win is unexpected, but heart-warmingPremium
India’s Thomas Cup win is unexpected, but heart-warming
SGPC’s 1946 resolution on ‘Sikh state’: What Simranjit Singh Mann missedPremium
SGPC’s 1946 resolution on ‘Sikh state’: What Simranjit Singh Mann missed
In Khargone, a tale of two PMAY houses: one bulldozed, other vandalised b...Premium
In Khargone, a tale of two PMAY houses: one bulldozed, other vandalised b...
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier, the actor was arrested by the Thane Crime Branch under Sections 500, 501 and 153A of the IPC. Three other FIRs were filed against her at Pune, Pimpri and Thane.

On Saturday, while being escorted from Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai after being arrested, NCP workers allegedly surrounded her and attempted to throw ink at her.

Chitale was also allegedly manhandled and some ink fell on her hand and clothes.

On Sunday, she was produced before court under heavy police deployment.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, in Nashik, where a 21-year-old student was arrested in a separate case for a post on Pawar, was produced before a local court which sent him to police custody till May 16.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement