FIR filed for flying drone ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai

The Gamdevi police have registered an FIR for allegedly flying a drone on Monday, which was just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to visit the city. The police said the incident took place at Pedder Road in south Mumbai.

The PM was scheduled to go to BKC via Peddar Road on June 14 and the day before his visit, the entire road was scrutinised for security purposes. At that time, a local called to inform that he saw a drone flying on Peddar Road. The police started an investigation, during which they learnt that construction of a building was going on in the area and the builder was using the drone for mapping the plot and advertising purposes, an officer said. However, as per the norms, a person is supposed to inform the local police before flying a drone so that a police personnel can be deployed at the spot.

“They did not inform the police because of which an FIR was filed,” an officer said.