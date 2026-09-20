FIR filed day after IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, parents allege caste bias

A day after Sahil Wakode (20), a Second Year reserved category student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, died by suicide, his parents have alleged that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination.

The institute has denied the allegation and said no such complaint was submitted by the student, either to its SC-ST cell or to the administration.

Based on a complaint filed by Sahil’s father, Ravindra, the Mumbai Police on Saturday registered an FIR naming Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, among unnamed others, on charges of abetment to suicide (BNS Section 108) and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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Doolla was reportedly the invigilator on duty when Sahil, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was allegedly found using a cellphone during the mid-semester exam on Friday. In a statement, the institute said Sahil had uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. Sahil died by suicide hours later.

While the statement issued by the institute administration said no disciplinary action was initiated against him, Sahil’s parents have alleged that students told them he was threatened with suspension.

“His father came forward to register an FIR in this matter. He has named several people and, based on his statement, we have registered an abetment to suicide case,” said a police officer.

In his complaint, Ravindra has alleged that Doolla had subjected Sahil to caste-based discrimination for the past three months, on the instructions of IIT-Bombay Director, Professor Shireesh B Kedare. “He had come to the college on his own merit and everything went fine in the First Year. Things changed in the Second Year when the Director, Shireesh B Kedare, instructed faculty member Suryanarayan Doolla to do caste-based discrimination… Doolla was passing casteist remarks for the past three months and had threatened to implicate him in a wrong manner before the incident took place,” Ravindra has alleged, according to the FIR.

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When reached for comment, Kedare denied any caste-based discrimination on the campus, whether in the day-to-day functioning or in the administration’s or professors’ approach. “And there is absolutely none in this case. In fact caste-based information of every student is completely hidden and not available for anybody’s information,” he said.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters, Ravindra and his wife, Sonali Wakode, residents of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, claimed that the issue came up during their visit to the campus earlier this month, and they tried to boost Sahil’s morale by telling him to focus on his studies.

“Now, I feel like I made a mistake by not taking him home with me,” said Ravindra, outside the Rajawadi Hospital mortuary. “He had told me that he was disturbed, but I did not realise the problem was so serious. My son was tortured. He was threatened and told that because of his caste… The truth will come out. I have lost my only son,” he said.

Ravindra works at a local cooperative bank, while Sonali is a teacher. They said Sahil had not complained of academic pressure, and was planning to prepare for the civil services exam after completing his engineering degree.

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Students protest against alleged institutional murder as Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on friday, inside the IIT-B Powai campus in Mumbai on 19 September 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Students protest against alleged institutional murder as Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay died by suicide on friday, inside the IIT-B Powai campus in Mumbai on 19 September 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

While the family initially refused to claim the body until action was taken, they later complied, after Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Sharma assured that the case was being transferred to the Crime Branch for fast-track investigation, and the accused named in the FIR would be questioned and arrested if found guilty. The family then took the body and headed back to Yavatmal for the last rites.

Sahil’s family has also asked the state to oppose any anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused, and to provide them legal counsel in the Sessions Court and High Court.

Advocate Nikhil Kamble, who was assisting the family, alleged that the police only acted after protests by the students and the parents.

Meanwhile, the students’ protest that was triggered by Sahil’s death intensified late Saturday night. Students gathered for a candlelight march and demanded the resignation of Director Shireesh Kedare.

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The death of a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay after an examination-related incident sparked a major campus protest, with students questioning the institute’s handling of the episode. The death of a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay after an examination-related incident sparked a major campus protest, with students questioning the institute’s handling of the episode.

“We are all gathering to show support. This is the third suicide at the institute this year… Serious cognizance has to be taken of students’ issues,” said a student.

In an official statement on Saturday, IIT-Bombay said: “The police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation. IIT-Bombay will cooperate fully with the authorities and request everyone to respect the family’s privacy. We ask that people refrain from speculation as the investigation proceeds.”

The institute administration also shared an email that was circulated internally by the institute’s SC/ST cell, where members of the cell expressed regret over the death. “The SC/ ST Students and Staff Cell affirms that no complaint relating to caste-based discrimination was lodged by Sahil with the cell. The cell remains committed to the welfare and well-being of SC/ST students and staff and will appropriately address any matter relating to caste-based discrimination that is brought to its attention,” the email said.

Asking students to approach them immediately in case of any caste-based discrimination, it added: “IIT-Bombay is committed to providing an inclusive and respectful environment for all. The cell will continue its sensitisation and awareness efforts to address caste-based biases, whether conscious or unconscious, and to uphold applicable anti-discrimination laws and institute policies in letter and spirit.”

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According to the institute’s rules, the disciplinary action for acts of academic malpractice during an exam, including use of unauthorised material like chits, mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, or AI gadgets like smart glasses etc, is FR (Fail and Repeat) and academic suspension for one semester.