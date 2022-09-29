scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

FIR filed after Sena’s social media coordinator abused

According to the police, the social media coordinator of Shiv Sena received a call after she posted a video on social media on Sunday seeking Santosh Bangar’s resignation, who is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction.

The Byculla police are on the lookout for individuals who allegedly abused, threatened and defamed Ayodhya Poul Patil, a social media coordinator of Shiv Sena, from Maharashtra. The police said the complainant received a call early this week following which she approached the police and a case was registered on Wednesday.

The woman has alleged that Bangar had earlier said nobody from Shiv Sena has the audacity to even touch his vehicle and had said that he would resign if anyone is successful in doing so.

However, Shiv Sena workers had attacked his vehicle in Amravati on Sunday, for which ten people were arrested.

“Subsequently, Patil posted a video on social media asking for his resignation after which she started getting abusive calls,” said an officer, adding that no one has been arrested in the case so far.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 02:44:12 am
