Thursday, April 08, 2021
FIR against two fliers for fleeing hotel quarantine

The FIR was registered on April 8 on a complaint by Chandrashekhar Kanyalkar, an official from BMC's L ward. The police are looking for the duo.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 9, 2021 1:02:46 am
The police are looking for the duo.

The Sakinaka police on Thursday booked two men for fleeing from a hotel where they were undergoing mandatory seven-day quarantine after arriving in the city from Dubai by flight.

The FIR was registered on April 8 on a complaint by Chandrashekhar Kanyalkar, an official from BMC’s L ward. The police are looking for the duo.

As per government rules, all fliers coming from the Middle East and Europe have to quarantine themselves for seven days in a hotel and another seven days at home.

Kanyalkar told the police that on April 7, he and his colleague had gone to Seven Olive hotel in Sakinaka to check on Imran Surve and Fahid Antule, who came from Dubai by flight on April 2. But they had ran away, following which the BMC official approached the police.

“We are also probing the role of the hotel. If we find negligence on its part, we will file a case against it too,” said Manish Walunj, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L ward.

